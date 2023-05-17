Alberta Wildfires: Saturn Curtails Production

In light of the ongoing wildfires affecting communities and operations in Alberta, Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. confirmed that the Alberta assets continue to be curtailed, although no significant damage or loss to its owned or third-party infrastructure has been reported.

