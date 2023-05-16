Wildfires To Hit Canada Output; IEA Lifts World Oil Demand Outlook

Canadian oil supply is expected to take a hit as a result of wildfires in Alberta, although the International Energy Agency (IEA) still expects overall production in the country to climb for the year.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more