Q1 Sees Squeeze On Upstream Deal Flow And Acquisition Sizes

Upstream M&A deal spend totalled $16 billion globally — a 19% drop on Q4 2022 – as reduced activity mirrored a downward trend in oil prices, according to Evaluate Energy’s latest M&A infographic.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more