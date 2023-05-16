Lafarge Canada In Partnership With Svante And Dimensional Energy

Lafarge Canada Inc. announced a tri-party agreement with Svante Technologies Inc. and Dimensional Energy, Inc. to bring a demonstration of Dimensional Energy’s carbon dioxide utilization technology to their cement manufacturing facility located in Richmond, British Columbia.

