Gibson Energy Sanctions Two New Tanks At Edmonton In Deal With Cenovus

Gibson Energy Inc. has sanctioned the construction of two tanks, representing 870,000 bbls of new tankage, at its Edmonton Terminal underpinned by a 15 year take-or-pay and stable fee-based contract agreement with Cenovus Energy Inc.

