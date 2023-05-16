AltaGas Closes Aggregate $400 Million Medium Term Note Offering

AltaGas Ltd. completed its issue of $400 million of senior unsecured medium term notes with a coupon rate of 4.638 per cent, maturing on May 15, 2026.

