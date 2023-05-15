Total Energy Services Continues Growth In U.S., But Canadian Market Remains A Priority

Total Energy Services Inc.’ growth in U.S. markets continued in the first quarter of 2023, with revenues from south of the border outpacing Canadian operations, VP of finance and chief financial officer Yuliya Gorbach told analysts at the company’s 2023 first quarter results conference call.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more