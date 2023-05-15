Suncor Reports Avian Deaths, Says AER

On May 13, Suncor Energy Inc. reported through EDGE, a total of 27 deceased waterfowl including seven Grebe, a sensitive bird species, reported the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER).

