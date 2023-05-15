Murphy Oil And Devon Energy Seeing Early Success With Eagle Ford Well Refracks

Murphy Oil Corporation has seen positive results refracturing two older wells in the Karnes area of the Eagle Ford shale play and could launch a standalone refracturing program to extend production and increase ultimate recoveries, said Eric Hambly, executive VP of operations, during the company’s 2023 first quarter conference call.
