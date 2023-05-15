Search
Fort McMurray 468 First Nation Economic Development Trade Show: Creating Meaningful Connections For A Sustainable Future

FMFN468's Economic Development team at the 2022 Trade Show.

Fort McMurray 468 First Nation Economic Development (FMFN468 Economic Development) is gearing up for its biggest business networking event of the year, its Calgary Trade Show, taking place:

Thursday, May 25, 2023
11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Hudson | 200 8th Avenue S.W., Calgary

The event draws hundreds of industry professionals and service providers across a wide range of sectors to connect with the Nation’s leadership, representatives of its business entities — FMFN468 Economic Development and the Fort McMurray First Nation Group of Companies — its business partners, and each other.

“This is an important event on the Nation’s calendar, providing us with an opportunity to highlight our partnerships and build new relationships that support our focus on developing mutually beneficial business opportunities that contribute to the strength, sustainability, and resiliency of our Nation,” said Chief Neil Cheecham, Fort McMurray 468 First Nation.

Register today for this FREE event.

New this year, a panel discussion on “Sustainable Indigenous-Industry Partnerships” from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m.

Panellists:

  • Councillor Samantha Whalen, Chief Business Development Officer, FMFN468 Economic Development
  • Derek Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer, MEG Energy
  • Kim Fox, Sustainability Manager, Imperial
  • Andrew Rosser, Senior Vice President, Operations - Syncrude, Suncor

Trade Show exhibitors include:

  1. Arkon Solutions
  2. Breakwater Vantage
  3. Canada Pump & Power
  4. Centerfire Energy Group
  5. Chinook Fuels Ltd.
  6. Civeo
  7. Diversified Transportation Ltd.
  8. DXP
  9. Flint
  10. Fort McKay Alcor
  11. Fort McMurray 468 First Nation
  12. Fort McMurray 468 First Nation Economic Development
  13. Fort McMurray First Nation Group of Companies
  14. Gateway Mechanical Services
  15. Integral Energy Services
  16. Morgan Construction
  17. NCSG Crane & Heavy Haul
  18. OCL Group
  19. Pacific Rim Group
  20. Paladin Security
  21. Pentastar Group of Companies
  22. Pure Environmental
  23. Secure Energy
  24. SMS Equipment
  25. Stantec
  26. Strad
  27. TEAM Inc.
  28. Treeline Well Services
  29. United Safety

Visit the FMFN Economic Development website to learn more about our partnerships.

About Fort McMurray 468 First Nation Economic Development

Our core purpose is to support the economic success of Fort McMurray 468 First Nation through the development of joint business ventures and equity opportunities, supported by strong, strategic partnerships — creating a sustainable future for the Nation and its People. All revenue generated through the corporation supports Member programs and services, and housing and infrastructure projects, fostering lasting benefits for the Nation and its Members.

Media Contact:
Deborah Spence, CMR Consulting – 403.601.0944 or deborahs@cmrconsulting.ca

