Alberta Wildfire Update: Paramount, Journey Update Impacts On Operations

Paramount Resources Ltd. reported that, as a result of the further development of the ongoing Alberta wildfires, the third-party Wapiti natural gas processing facility and the company's fields producing to the facility were again shut down on the afternoon of May 12.

