Rubellite Approves Spending Plan For Remainder of 2023

Rubellite Energy Inc.’s board of directors has approved capital spending for the remainder of 2023 of $30 to $32 million to drill, complete, equip and tie-in an additional 17 (17.0 net) multi-lateral development / step-out wells at Figure Lake and $4 to $6 million to drill up to three (2.0 net) multi-lateral Northern exploratory wells.
