Increased North American Activity Levels Result In Record Quarter For Total Energy Services

High Canadian drilling rig utilization, combined with strong performance in its service rig, compression and process services, and equipment rental businesses across North America, resulted in a record first quarter for Total Energy Services Inc.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more