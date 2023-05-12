Alberta Provincial Election: The DOB Is Looking For Energy Policy Feedback

The Daily Oil Bulletin is seeking feedback from the energy industry about what the priorities for the next Alberta provincial government should be with regard to energy policy.

Please submit responses detailing your top three or four priorities and a short description on why the particular priority is important.

We will collate responses and organize the top themes that emerge, and report on these priorities in the DOB before the election.

We will be collecting responses over the next two weeks.

The DOB will not publish names, but we do ask that respondents provide the industry sector they work in (for example producer, service and supply).

Please send your responses to: editor@dailyoilbulletin.com

-Richard Macedo, DOB editor.