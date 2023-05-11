Pieridae Funds Flow Up; First Foothills Well On Production

Pieridae Energy Limited generated funds flow from operations of $41.6 million ($0.26 per basic and fully diluted share), up 19 per cent from $34.9 million ($0.22 per basic and fully diluted share) in Q1 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more