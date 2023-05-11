Executive Certificate In ESG Management – A Few Seats Remaining
There are still a few seats remaining for the Fundamentals of ESG Management, hosted at the University of Calgary’s downtown campus and home of The School of Public Policy. Once again, Canada’s #1 policy school is home to the executive certificate that leads in ESG.
Environmental, social, and governance criteria increasingly reflect the standards companies and organizations operate by. These metrics of social responsibility have become critically important to investors, consumers, and stakeholders at all points of the value chain. Industries are recognizing that their performance in ESG is crucial for success, and that their teams need to be trained in its implementation.
Over one week, a highly interactive, workshop-style program will see participants gain the tools for embedding key ESG frameworks in their organizations. ESG Management is a tremendous benefit to those building their ESG capacity, and to developing professionals representing a variety of backgrounds and career stages.
Registration is open now through May 24, 2023. We encourage you to consider this training under your professional development portfolios.
View the Course Overview
View the Instructor Overview
“The content was very interesting and stimulating.”
“I enjoyed the interaction with my classmates, the powerful experiences of the instructors, and the opportunity to immerse myself in the subject material without distractions from regular life.”
“I enjoyed the broad range of topics and instructors with different backgrounds. I especially appreciated learning about topics I didn't know well (Human Rights, EDI) and was impressed with the delivery of topics I do know well (climate change).”
“Many sessions were pragmatic with tools to help implement frameworks.”
“Wonderful instructors. Great passion and knowledge. I can appreciate what it takes to gather content and present. Bravo to all!
“Exceptionally curated. I was impressed by everyone.”
“Thank you for an incredibly informative week! I'm grateful I was able to participate.”
“It was a good 5 days and I have a lot of information to take back to the office with me. I’m excited for next steps. Thanks to all involved!”
This course is intended to support professionals who are responsible for ESG and/or sustainability in their organizations as they strive to go beyond mere ESG reporting. At the end of the course, participants will leave with a custom roadmap and framework for their organization to immediately move forward, survive, and thrive in the new ESG reality.
We'll be looking at the most pivotal aspect of ESG, including:
- Introduction to ESG and Systems Thinking
- Materiality, Risk, and Stakeholder Expectations
- Life Cycle Assessment and ESG
- ESG and Supply Chains
- Governance and Policy
- ESG Opportunity Management Systems
- Climate, Energy Transition, and Renewables
- ESG Reporting and Communications
- ESG Performance Evaluation
- Emergency and Security Management
- Indigenous Partnerships and Reconciliation
- Human Rights and Supply Chain Assessment
- Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Good Governance
- The Future of ESG
- A sound understanding of best principles and practices for developing and implementing Environmental Social Governance (ESG) within organizations
- Using practical tools and strategies for planning, supporting, and evaluating ESG
- ESG planning to improve and create policy, goals, KPIs and governance frameworks
- Implementation of ESG training, documentation, communication, and processes
- Using ESG management improve monitoring, auditing, and reporting
- Inclusions for SharePoint-based sustainability/ESG management systems
- Identification and management of ESG risk and emergencies management
- Facilitating LCA, risk, and opportunity workshops
- Setting climate-based goals and objectives
- Dealing with rating agencies
- Designing and performing materiality assessments; social impact assessments
- Identifying supply chain vulnerabilities and opportunities
- Developing and maintaining successful Indigenous and stakeholder relationships
- Creating and embedding cultures of sustainability within organizations
- Determining and mapping ESG “Top 5” objectives that you can implement this year
