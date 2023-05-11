Executive Certificate In ESG Management – A Few Seats Remaining

There are still a few seats remaining for the Fundamentals of ESG Management, hosted at the University of Calgary’s downtown campus and home of The School of Public Policy. Once again, Canada’s #1 policy school is home to the executive certificate that leads in ESG.

Environmental, social, and governance criteria increasingly reflect the standards companies and organizations operate by. These metrics of social responsibility have become critically important to investors, consumers, and stakeholders at all points of the value chain. Industries are recognizing that their performance in ESG is crucial for success, and that their teams need to be trained in its implementation.

Over one week, a highly interactive, workshop-style program will see participants gain the tools for embedding key ESG frameworks in their organizations. ESG Management is a tremendous benefit to those building their ESG capacity, and to developing professionals representing a variety of backgrounds and career stages.

Registration is open now through May 24, 2023. We encourage you to consider this training under your professional development portfolios.

View the Course Overview

View the Instructor Overview

Register here

Reviews

“The content was very interesting and stimulating.”

“I enjoyed the interaction with my classmates, the powerful experiences of the instructors, and the opportunity to immerse myself in the subject material without distractions from regular life.”

“I enjoyed the broad range of topics and instructors with different backgrounds. I especially appreciated learning about topics I didn't know well (Human Rights, EDI) and was impressed with the delivery of topics I do know well (climate change).”

“Many sessions were pragmatic with tools to help implement frameworks.”

“Wonderful instructors. Great passion and knowledge. I can appreciate what it takes to gather content and present. Bravo to all!

“Exceptionally curated. I was impressed by everyone.”

“Thank you for an incredibly informative week! I'm grateful I was able to participate.”

“It was a good 5 days and I have a lot of information to take back to the office with me. I’m excited for next steps. Thanks to all involved!”

Course Overview

This course is intended to support professionals who are responsible for ESG and/or sustainability in their organizations as they strive to go beyond mere ESG reporting. At the end of the course, participants will leave with a custom roadmap and framework for their organization to immediately move forward, survive, and thrive in the new ESG reality.

We'll be looking at the most pivotal aspect of ESG, including:

Introduction to ESG and Systems Thinking

Materiality, Risk, and Stakeholder Expectations

Life Cycle Assessment and ESG

ESG and Supply Chains

Governance and Policy

ESG Opportunity Management Systems

Climate, Energy Transition, and Renewables

ESG Reporting and Communications

ESG Performance Evaluation

Emergency and Security Management

Indigenous Partnerships and Reconciliation

Human Rights and Supply Chain Assessment

Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Good Governance

The Future of ESG

Learning Objectives