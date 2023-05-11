Search
Asset Sales and Acquisitions

Everest Canadian Resources Corp. – In Receivership Seeking Offers To Purchase

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT in its capacity as Court appointed Receiver of Everest Canadian Resources Corp (“Everest”) is seeking offers for the purchase of Everest’s SAGD facility and reserves (“McKay Thermal Project”) located approximately 45 km north of Fort McMurray. 

For information regarding the sales process visit the Receiver’s website at:  www.pwc.com/ca/everestcanadianresources or contact:

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT 
3100, 111 – 5th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta  T2P 5L3

Attention:     Shokria Hashemi 
E-Mail:         shokria.hashemi@pwc.com
Phone:        (403) 509-7555 Ext. 3555.

Offers are due by no later than 5:00 PM MST on June 21, 2023.

