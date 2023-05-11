Development Program Gives Peyto’s Output A Slight Bump; Wildfire Situation Continues To Be Monitored

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.’s Q1 production increased slightly to 102,918 boe/d versus 101,549 boe/d a year earlier as new volumes from the development program were partially offset by natural declines, resulting in a one per cent increase year-over-year.
