Birchcliff Updates Production Outlook; ‘Tightens’ Spending Range

As a result of the ongoing impact of a force majeure event on Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s Northern Pipeline system, Birchcliff Energy Ltd. currently expects that it will be on the low end of its annual average production guidance range of 77,000 to 80,000 boe/d.

