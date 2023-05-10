NuVista Advancing Towards Full Field Development On Montney Assets

Growing production continues to be a top priority for NuVista Energy Ltd. as the company builds towards reaching its 100,000 boe/d of sustainable production target for its Montney assets at Wapiti and Pipestone, company president and chief executive officer Jonathan Wright told shareholders at NuVista’s annual general meeting this week in Calgary.
