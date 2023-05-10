NuVista Advancing Towards Full Field Development On Montney Assets

Growing production continues to be a top priority for NuVista Energy Ltd. as the company builds towards reaching its 100,000 boe/d of sustainable production target for its Montney assets at Wapiti and Pipestone, company president and chief executive officer Jonathan Wright told shareholders at NuVista’s annual general meeting this week in Calgary.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more