Freehold Reports Higher Drilling Activity On Royalty Lands

In total, 349 gross wells were drilled on Freehold Royalties Ltd.’s royalty lands in Q1-2023, a 43 per cent increase versus the same quarter in 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more