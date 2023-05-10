Cenovus Donates To Red Cross Fire Relief Efforts

Cenovus Energy Inc. announced a $200,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal to help support immediate relief efforts for the people and communities impacted by the ongoing wildfire situation in the province.

In addition, the company is matching employees’ individual donations to fire relief efforts made through Cenovus Cares, its giving and volunteering program.

Cenovus’s donation will assist the Canadian Red Cross in its ongoing relief efforts for people who have been evacuated from their homes, as well as recovery and resilience measures to respond to fires over the longer term.

Cenovus is a significant operator of conventional oil and natural gas assets in the affected regions in north-central Alberta and the wildfires have forced many Cenovus staff from their homes, as well as other residents.

“The safety of our staff and their neighbours during this difficult time is our priority, and we’re doing what we can to support them,” said Jon McKenzie, Cenovus president and chief executive Officer. “Once the wildfire threat has subsided, we’ll continue to work with impacted communities in our operating areas to determine how we can best support a resilient recovery.”