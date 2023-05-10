2023 Capex Trends: Capital Expenditures To Climb This Year

Evaluate Energy corporate guidance data shows North American operators will increase their capital spend by 17 per cent in 2023, with the 98 companies reporting guidance expecting to spend $118 billion in 2023.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more