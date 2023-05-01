Progress Is Slow For Projects Submitted To Federal IAA, Says New Report

An analysis of all projects submitted under the federal Impact Assessment Act (IAA) shows progress is slow and almost all projects are still in very early stages of assessment, says a new report.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more