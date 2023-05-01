North American Construction Revenues Surge In Q1; Outlook Positive

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NACG) presented an upbeat first quarter presentation to investors in which the company posted $242.61 million in revenues in the quarter ending March 31, compared with revenues for the same period a year ago of $176.71 million.

