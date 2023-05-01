Imperial Continues To Progress Grand Rapids Phase 1, On Track For Late 2023 Start-Up

Imperial Oil Limited continues to advance its Cold Lake Grand Rapids expansion project and the company is on track to meet its accelerated plan that will see Phase 1 start-up by year-end 2023.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more