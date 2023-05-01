Imperial Appoints Senior Vice President, Sustainability, Commercial Development And Product Solutions

Imperial Oil Limited announced today that Sherri Evers, currently vice-president, commercial and corporate development, will become the company’s senior vice-president, sustainability, commercial development and product solutions, assuming oversight and responsibility of the company’s downstream business effective May 1, 2023.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more