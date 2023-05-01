Enbridge To Acquire Aitken Creek Natural Gas Storage For $400 Million

Enbridge Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with FortisBC Holdings Inc. to acquire its interest in FortisBC Midstream Inc., which holds a 93.8 per cent interest in Aitken Creek Gas Storage facility and a 100 per centinterest in Aitken Creek North Gas Storage facility for $400 million, subject to customary closing adjustments.

