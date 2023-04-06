Clean Energy Deals Expected To Grow: Deloitte Report

A growing trend Deloitte Canada foresees is potential oil and gas sector buyers searching for joint ventures with clean technology and renewables.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more