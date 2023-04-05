LithiumBank In MOU With Invest Alberta

LithiumBank Resources Corp. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Invest Alberta to support the development of a commercial lithium production facility at the company’s Boardwalk brine project located 85 kilometres east of Grand Prairie.

