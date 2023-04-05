Deloitte Canada Expects Natgas Price Weakness To Persist

Deloitte Canada is expecting only modest improvement in currently weak North American natural gas prices as 2023 unfolds as the factors that have affected the market continue to be in play, the firm said in its latest oil and gas forecast released this morning.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more