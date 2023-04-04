Saline Aquifers For Current Carbon Hub Projects: Special Core Analysis (SCAL) Data In gDC Cloud

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has defined in the Carbon Sequestration Agreement the pore space by zone that has been approved to be studied for each of the proposed carbon hub projects. The specific saline aquifers are highlighted on the map below and tied to the specific carbon hub projects.

To evaluate the capability of each saline aquifer reservoir to sequester CO2, access the reservoir characterization well documents within gDC Cloud (in Qfind), including DSTs, Core Analysis, PVT Analysis, Geological Reports, Pressure Tests, and Special Core Analysis (see Qfind data search box below).

Wells that have special core analysis (SCAL) data for each of Saline Aquifers/Pore Space Zones are highlighted on the map below and coloured by formation. Click here to view the map in gDC Cloud.

The wells highlighted on the maps below were selected as an example of wells with documents on the Saline Aquifer in a couple of the carbon hub projects that are available in Qfind.

Example 1: Carbon Hub #20, Quest – Shell Canada: Basal Cambrian Sandstone

The 100/08-19-59-20W4/00 had several SCAL documents. As a gDC Cloud subscriber, these Qfind documents can be downloaded directly from the application — two such documents are attached here that show that the core analysis performed was for geomechanical properties. Click here to open Qfind drop down to find SCAL documents.

Document examples:

Example 2: Carbon Hub #24, Grand Prairie CCS Hub – Enhance Energy

The 100/04/08-74-05W6/02 special core analysis was conducted on the Belloy and Montney formations; XRD, Mercury Injection Capillary Pressure (MICP), Nuclear Magnetic Resonance T2 (NMR), geomechanical static loading, and geomechanical acoustic velocity. Click here to open Qfind drop down to find SCAL documents.

Document example:

The evaluation and study of these saline aquifers to understand their reservoir characteristics is an important and integral part of the diligence required to make sure the aquifers meet or exceed the minimum requirements set out by the AER classification as a reservoir suitable for CO2 sequestration.

Bruce Hancock is Director, Technical Advisory Group, at geoLOGIC systems ltd. He has over 40 years’ experience in oil and gas exploration, development and production.