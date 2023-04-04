CSEE Presents: Natural Resources Canada, Projects Update #1 — Energy Transition

Presentation 1

Underground Hydrogen Storage, the role of geoscience in energy transition

Presented by: Omid Haeri Ardakani, PhD, P.Geo.

As the world transitions to a clean energy future, hydrogen gas (H 2 ) will be a key part of this energy mix, however, immense volumes of H 2 will need to be stored and made available for use when needed. Canada has an important role in the advancement of hydrogen production technology, storage, and distribution equipment and has been a pioneer in fuel cell technology. With the ambitious Net Zero goal by 2050 and increase in hydrogen use as a source of energy, safe and economical hydrogen storage would be an imminent need. However, at present geological hydrogen (H 2 ) storage is poorly understood compared to natural gas (NG), sour gas or carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) storage. Specifically, the suitability of different storage formations, caverns, and cap rocks to prevent escape of the H 2 has not been rigorously assessed, nor has there been sufficient testing of H 2 reactivity with subsurface microbiomes.

The Geological Survey of Canada and CanmetENERGY Devon are currently leading a four-year project funded by the NRCan Office of Energy Research and Development (OERD), in collaboration with provincial and federal organizations as well as national and international academia on underground hydrogen storage. This project will undertake research in several closely associated research areas to provide a rigorous assessment of suitable types of subsurface rocks for both the storage (e.g., salt caverns) and containment (e.g., cap rock) of H 2 and blended H 2 . This presentation will discuss the scope and context of this project.

Presentation 2

Geothermal Energy Potential of the Garibaldi Volcanic Belt

Presented by: Dr. Steve Grasby

Renewed interest in geothermal potential in Canada has motivated a research program focused on reducing exploration risk for geothermal energy associated with volcanic systems in the western Cordillera, the Garibaldi Volcanic Belt Geothermal Energy Project. This work aims to enhance techniques that can better predict the occurrence of hot and permeable aquifers in the sub-surface. Work includes new geophysical, geological, and geochemical exploration around the Mount Meager and Mount Cayley volcanoes. This talk summarizes the field program activities, the range of data collected, and the integrated results being developed into new resource assessment models.

