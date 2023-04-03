New ESG Skills Program Develops Talent Pool For The Future Of Energy

A skills development program designed to help Canadian energy employees integrate sustainability and ESG best practices into the daily workplace is now underway.

Around 340 participants from across Canada’s energy industry will join the inaugural class this week for the Sustainability in Energy Micro-Credential.

“We are doing something quite special in Canada, and it is wonderful to see such engagement and support from the industry,” said Bemal Mehta, who oversees the program and is Managing Director, Energy Intelligence, at geoLOGIC systems ltd. “A sustainable energy industry is about people. We are building a pool of talent that can support the industry’s net zero ambitions.”

The Sustainability in Energy Micro-Credential is a highly flexible, interactive, professional development program designed to complement existing energy industry qualifications. The curriculum includes industry-specific case studies designed to help integrate sustainability and ESG into the daily workplace.

Mehta said the first cohort of learners is representative of the entire industry including producers, midstream, services, and government. Participants include engineers, geologists, sustainability professionals, ,legal/finance/consulting advisors, sales professionals, and field workers.

Issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas emissions management are vital for Canada and Canada’s energy industry, added Mehta.

“The industry needs the pool of talent to help solve these challenges. As we move from ideas to implementation, the number of people who need to be involved at all levels will continue to grow.”

Students will have 12 months to complete the program. Applications are now being accepted for the June 2023 intake.

The program is delivered by geoLOGIC in partnership with Careers in Energy, a division of Energy Safety Canada (ESC). The program is free of charge to participants and funded in part by the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program.

