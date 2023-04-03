Lycos Energy Appoints Pair To VP Positons

Kyle Boon, vice-president, operations, for Lycos Energy Inc., has been promoted to the position of chief operating officer, and Barret Henschel, operations manager, has been promoted to the position of vice-president, production.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more