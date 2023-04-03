CEO: Federal Government Must Help Create ‘Level Playing Field’ For SMRs

While Canada’s federal government has taken steps to advance the country’s nuclear sector, it has not seen parity in supports to attract private investment relative to some energy forms.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more