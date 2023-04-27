Suncor Energy To Acquire TotalEnergies' Canadian Operations For $5.5 Billion

Suncor Energy Inc. has agreed to purchase TotalEnergies SE’s Canadian operations through the acquisition of TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd., which holds a 31.23 per cent working interest in the Fort Hills oilsands mining project and a 50 per cent working interest in the Surmont in situ asset.

