Shawcor Invests In Two New Composite Systems Facilities

Shawcor Ltd. will be expanding its Composite Systems segment production capabilities in the U.S., with commitments for two new operating facilities.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more