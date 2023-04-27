Repsol To Lead CO2 Storage Feasibility Study In Alberta

Repsol will lead a feasibility study for a CO2 storage project in Alberta in its Edson operating area that has been selected by the Accelerating CCS Technologies (ACT) program to receive funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) and the United States Department of Energy

