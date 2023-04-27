Pathways Alliance ‘Will Need More Support’ From Governments: Pourbaix

While Cenovus Energy Inc. and its Pathways Alliance peers were pleased to see new details and a clearer legislative timeline for the previously announced Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for CCUS in the recent federal budget, more government support will be required for the group’s foundational project to move forward.
