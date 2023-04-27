AER Reports ‘Significant Growth’ In Closure Work Spending

Preliminary results indicate that the energy industry spent about 40 per cent more in 2022 than required under the annual minimum mandatory closure spend to close oil and gas sites, reported the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more