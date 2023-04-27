AER: New Requirements For Licensees With Unpaid Municipal Property Taxes

Effective May 1, 2023, and in accordance with Ministerial Order 043/2023, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) requires evidence that licensees have resolved unpaid property taxes exceeding a threshold amount before a new well or well licence transfer application will be approved.

