Vopak, AltaGas To Evaluate Development Of Large-Scale LPG And Bulk Liquids Export Terminal At Prince Rupert

Royal Vopak and AltaGas Ltd. announced definitive agreements for a new 50/50 joint venture to further evaluate development of the Ridley Island Energy Export Facility (REEF), a large-scale liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and bulk liquids terminal with marine infrastructure on Ridley Island, British Columbia.

