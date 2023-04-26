Utilities Business Drives AltaGas 2023 First Quarter Results

AltaGas Ltd. reported first quarter 2023 income before taxes of $619 million, up from $504 million during the same quarter of 2022, on the back of strong performance by its utilities business segment.

