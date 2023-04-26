Notice: Proceeding ID 427, Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Reconsideration of Class Ib Disposal Approval No. 13122A

For more details, see the notice of hearing at www.aer.ca under Regulating Development > Project Application > Notices > Hearing Notices.

A hearing will be held to consider:

A reconsideration of the AER’s decision to issue Class Ib Disposal Approval No. 13122A to Greenfire Resources Operating Corporation. See map for more details. The hearing will be scheduled after requests to participate are filed.

Information about the hearing:

For a copy of the hearing materials or for information on AER procedures, contact the hearing coordinator, Andrew Lung.

Participation:

If you want to participate in the hearing, you must file a request to participate by May 1, 2023.

Information on how to request to participate is provided in the notice of hearing. For more information about the hearing process, including about funding, see the EnerFAQ Having Your Say at an AER Hearing at www.aer.ca or contact the hearing coordinator.

Contacts:

Andrew Lung, AER Hearing Coordinator

phone: 403-297-6797 email: Hearing.Services@aer.ca

Issued at Calgary, Alberta, on April 17, 2023.

