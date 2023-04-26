Cenovus Updates Upcoming Leadership Changes

In addition to Alex Pourbaix becoming executive board chair and Jon McKenzie stepping into the role of Cenovus Energy Inc.’s president and chief executive officer following the close of the company’s annual meeting of shareholders, Claude Mongeau will become lead independent director of the board.
