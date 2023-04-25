Trudeau Talks Energy Mix Including ‘Much More Nuclear’ In the Coming Decades

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau underscored the growing role of nuclear in Canada’s energy mix going forward during a recent discussion involving German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more