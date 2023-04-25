Top Production Performers For February: Focus On Montney, Duvernay, Clearwater, Charlie Lake

With a resurgence of drilling across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin we continue to see growth in both oil and gas production. This insight will look at the top performing wells in key formations: Montney, Duvernay, Clearwater and Charlie Lake.

Click here to view the map featuring these formations — this visualized data is instantly available free of charge to guest users of geoLOGIC’s gDC Cloud.

Top Performers: Montney

In the Montney, the best performing wells by monthly boe are dominated by Ovintiv Inc., whose sole focus on the Montney appears to be paying off. Ovintiv has found a sweet spot in the Heritage field, securing its place as the exclusive operator for the top 15 list for February.

Top Performers: Duvernay

The top three Duvernay producers for February are all operated by Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., with the top producer having nearly double the production of the next operator’s best well. Teine Energy Ltd. and PetroChina Canada round out the top five. Whitecap Resources Inc. has the highest well count with a total of five wells in the list. Nine of the top 15 originate from two pads: Kiwetinohk (04-34) and Whitecap (14-29).

Top Performers: Clearwater

In the Clearwater, several operators are finding success using multileg lateral drilling, with the top five spots being held by three different companies. Spur Petroleum Ltd. has seven of the top 15 wells, originating from three separate surface locations. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. has four laterals on the list (from two different locations) and the two Headwater Exploration Inc. legs on the list come from a single location.

Top Performers: Charlie Lake

The Charlie Lake formation has been attracting a lot of interest lately. The Tamarack Valley 01-24-072-09W6 well in Wembley had total February production of 49,386 boe. The other top performers are shared by Kelt Exploration Ltd., Tourmaline Oil Corp. and Longshore Resources Ltd.

Top Performers: Gas Wells

The graph below shows the top 15 gas wells — as expected, Montney dominates the top gas producers. Fourteen of the top 15 wells are Ovintiv wells. A single Cenovus Energy Inc. well, drilled in the Falher formation, stands out in the middle of the graph. The Falher formation appears to be on the radar for several operators, with 58 wells drilled in Q4 2022, the highest number of Falher drills in any quarter for the past decade.

View details of the Top Performers: Gas Wells on gDC Cloud.

Top Performers: Liquids Wells

The top 15 wells by total liquids (excluding SAGD) for February are from several formations. The Montney, once again, represents a substantial portion of the wells, with 10 out of the top 15. Nisku, Falher and Charlie Lake wells round out the rest of the top 15.

View details of the Top 15 Liquid Wells on gDC Cloud.

Rhonda Gravel is a Senior Technical Advisor, Drilling and Completions at geoLOGIC systems ltd.