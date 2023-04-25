Gattinger Part 3 — Who Pays For What, When And How For Ottawa’s Emissions Reductions Plans

Transforming Canada’s energy system and broader economy to net zero requires unprecedented investment in innovation, energy infrastructure and industrial processes. McKinsey pegs the capital cost at over a trillion dollars to 2050, with half a trillion needed before 2030.

