Tellurian’s Driftwood Natural Gas Transmission Pipeline Project Receives FERC Certificate

Tellurian Inc. announced that the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued a certificate on April 21, 2023 granting authorization for Driftwood Pipeline, LLC’s Line 200 and Line 300, an approximate $1.4 billion natural gas transmission project proposed to be located in Beauregard and Calcasieu Parishes, Louisiana.

